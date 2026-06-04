Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

GLEN RIDGE — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys tennis team defeated third-seeded Caldwell 3-2 in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on May 28 at Freeman Courts.

For the Ridgers, junior Anderson Rao defeated Thomas Quagliana 6-2, 6-1 at the first singles position; junior Liam Silva defeated Gustav Czyzewski 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 at second singles; and sophomores Grady Siefers and Michael Cortese defeated Tim Ermilkin and Jason Huang 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles.

The Ridgers, who won their third straight match to improve to 8-12 on the season, were scheduled to visit top-seeded Verona in the sectional final on June 2 after press time.

The Ridgers defeated No. 15 seed Hanover Park 5-0 in the first round on May 22. Rao defeated Ariel Litinski 6-0, 6-2 at first singles; freshman Nate Provost defeated Ishan Kapadia 6-1, 6-0 at second singles; Siefers defeated Joshua Chung 6-0, 6-1 at third singles; seniors Logan Ma and Jason Oliner defeated Eben Viljoen and Ryan Mellage 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles; and sophomore Michael Cortese and junior Avi Mehta defeated Alod Porras-Nunez and Mason Gern 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

GRHS defeated No. 7 seed Ridgefield 5-0 in the quarterfinals on May 26. Rao defeated Brandon Kill 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Provost defeated Sol Han 6-3, 6-1 at second singles; Silva defeated Shaun Lee 6-0, 6-1 at third singles; Siefers and Cortese defeated Isaac Park and Aiden Song 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 10-4 at first doubles; and Ma and Oliner defeated Enoch You and William Kim 6-3, 6-1 at second doubles.

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