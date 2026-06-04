No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team posted an 11-10 win over No. 9 seed Jefferson in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on June 1 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Senior Addison Townson had four goals and one assist, and freshman Paige McCormack and junior Claudia Brennan each had three goals for the Ridgers. Senior Grace Sutton scored one goal with one assist and sophomore Olivia Torrisi had three assists. Senior Audrey Medlar had six ground balls, Townson and Sutton each had four GBs, and Torrisi, McCormack and Brennan each had three GBs. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Medlar made five saves.

The Ridgers, who won their third game in a row to improve to 11-8 on the season, will host fifth-seeded Kinnelon in the semifinal round on June 4 at Watsessing Park field.

The other semifinal pits No. 3 seed Glen Rock at No. 2 seed Mountain Lakes.

The final is June 9.

Brennan scored five goals with two assists, Torrisi and McCormack each had three goals and one assist, and Townson had three goals in the 18-3 win over Indian Hills in the first round at Watsessing Park on May 27. Sutton had two goals and an assist, senior Cali Sweet had one goal and two assists, and junior Courtney Mansfield had one goal. Audrey Medlar had 10 ground balls and seven draw controls. Townson had seven ground balls and four draw controls. Sydney Medlar made two saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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