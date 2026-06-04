June 4, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3 GOLF-SHP team

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

May 27, 2026 48
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5 BASE-SHP GNT4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5

May 27, 2026 46
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 60
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 95

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

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No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

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Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP 3

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West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final LOGO-WO 4

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