Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE — The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeated No. 16 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) 18-0 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament second round played at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

The Pirates won 18-0. Junior Jack Merklinger led the team with three goals and two assists, while seniors Quinlan Oakes and Cooper Christian, and junior Gavin Martin each scored two goals. Each of the following scored one goal: seniors Owen Dunleavy, Drew Merklinger and Jonathan Racanelli; juniors Derek Sabel, Hunter Nowack and Liam Peterson; sophomores Sam Delmauro and Luke Merklinger; and freshman Matthew Solomon.

At the faceoff X, senior Lucas Angel was 4-of-4, senior Michael Scurti was 5-of-7 and junior Josh Grannum was 7-of-10. In goal, senior Brennan Lyons had no saves and junior Jude Nippes had four saves to complete the shutout.

The Pirates were scheduled to host No. 8 seed Notre Dame (Lawrenceville) on Tuesday, June 2, in quarterfinal round after press time.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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