West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final
WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team continued its dominant run.
The Mountaineers advanced to the Super Football Conference–South Division championship game after a 20-0 win over fourth-seeded Mount Olive on May 29 at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.
The Mountaineers won their fifth game in a row and improved to 14-1. They were scheduled to host No. 2 seed Bayonne in the final on June 2 after press time.
In the win over Mount Olive, junior quarterback Elianna Dennis fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior Nola Duncan in the first quarter; junior Shanise Barrino scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and she scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter; and junior Daniellel Seldon recorded a safety in the fourth quarter.
Dennis was 14-of-25 passing for 166 yards. Barrino rushed for 70 yards and the two TDs on eight carries. Sophomore Olivia Masse had 6 catches for 74 yards. Duncan finished with 3 catches for 26 yards. Barrino also had 2 catches for 38 yards.
Defensively, junior Jacinya Garner had 8 pulls and Seldon had 6 pulls.
WOHS, under head coach Andrew Mazurek, has posted 11 shutouts this season.