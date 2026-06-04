West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team continued its dominant run.

The Mountaineers advanced to the Super Football Conference–South Division championship game after a 20-0 win over fourth-seeded Mount Olive on May 29 at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineers won their fifth game in a row and improved to 14-1. They were scheduled to host No. 2 seed Bayonne in the final on June 2 after press time.

In the win over Mount Olive, junior quarterback Elianna Dennis fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior Nola Duncan in the first quarter; junior Shanise Barrino scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and she scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter; and junior Daniellel Seldon recorded a safety in the fourth quarter.

Dennis was 14-of-25 passing for 166 yards. Barrino rushed for 70 yards and the two TDs on eight carries. Sophomore Olivia Masse had 6 catches for 74 yards. Duncan finished with 3 catches for 26 yards. Barrino also had 2 catches for 38 yards.

Defensively, junior Jacinya Garner had 8 pulls and Seldon had 6 pulls.

WOHS, under head coach Andrew Mazurek, has posted 11 shutouts this season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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