June 4, 2026

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Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

June 3, 2026 1
No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

June 3, 2026 1
Columbia HS boys tennis team reaches sectional final LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys tennis team reaches sectional final

June 3, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in sectional, enjoys great season LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in sectional, enjoys great season

June 4, 2026 7

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

June 3, 2026 1
No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

June 3, 2026 1
Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP 3

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 4
West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final

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LOGO-SHP
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