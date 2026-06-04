Columbia HS boys tennis team reaches sectional final

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The second-seeded Columbia High School boys tennis team defeated Piscataway and J.P. Stevens to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament championship match.

The Cougars, who received a bye in the first round, were scheduled to visit top-seeded Westfield in the final on June 2 after press time.

In the quarterfinals, the Cougars defeated seventh-seeded Piscataway 5-0 on May 26 at the Baird Center Courts in South Orange.

Senior Vaughn Lee defeated Aarav Shah 6-1, 6-0 at the first singles position; junior Riley Sayers defeated Dev Ranpa 6-0, 6-0 at second singles; senior Desmond Grainger defeated Arnav Patel 6-0, 6-1 at third singles; junior Mason Beaupierre and sophomore Rafael Romanowsky defeated Rajveer Patel and Neev Gupta 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles; and junior Kalyan Rochette and sophomore Lucas Pietrycha defeated Ibrahim Sheikh and Frank Duan 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Columbia defeated No. 3 seed J.P. Stevens 4-1 in the semifinals on May 28 at the Baird Courts to move to 13-7 on the season. Lee defeated Nimsih Carankar 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Sayers defeated Eshin Nadpara 7-5, 6-4 at second singles; Grainger defeated Swarit Singh 6-4, 6-2 at third singles; and Beaupierre and Romanowsky defeated Aarav Yadav and Ranvir Nath 6-2, 7-6 (11-9) at first doubles.

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