GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team, under head coach Rachael Hogan, enjoyed a great season.

The Ridgers, seeded fifth, went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and finished with a 13-10 record.

The Ridgers defeated No. 12 seed Secaucus 18-0 in the first round on May 26.

Junior Catie Buntrock went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs; freshman Finley Nix went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI; junior Georgia Nix went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs; sophomore Gracen Willoughby was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; and junior Ella Bernstein had a double and an RBI.

Junior Amelia Mikros pitched a four-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.

GRHS lost at fourth-seeded Dayton 4-3 in eight innings in the quarterfinal round on May 28 in Springfield.

The Ridgers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Dayton scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, GRHS answered with two runs in the top of the fifth for a 3-2 lead. Dayton scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and won it in the bottom of the eighth.

Buntrock went 2-for-4 with a double. Senior Annie Doud went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Georgia Nix went 3-for-4. Freshman Charlotte Hogan and Bernstein each had a single.

This season, the Ridgers scored 166 runs for an average of 7.2 runs per game. The team’s earned run average was 2.39.

Rachael Hogan completed her 22nd year at the GRHS helm.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry