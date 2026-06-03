Columbia HS grad Mark Bryant, Knicks gear up for the NBA Finals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Mark Bryant is going to the NBA Finals again.

Bryant, a 1984 Columbia High School graduate who later starred at Seton Hall University and played in the NBA for 10 teams in 15 seasons, is an assistant coach for the New York Knicks, who are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

The Knicks will play the San Antonio Spurs. Game 1 is June 3.

This is Bryant’s fourth NBA Finals, once as a player for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the other times as an assistant coach for the Thunder in 2012 and the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

Bryant, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is a CHS Athletic Hall of Fame member. He scored a record 1,254 points in his CHS career.

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