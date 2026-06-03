Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School boys Ultimate Frisbee team defeated Westfield 13-12 on Friday night, May 29, at Underhill Field Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta field to win the state championship for the second year in a row.

Columbia HS is the birthplace of Ultimate Frisbee.

The Cougars, who have now won 19 state championships, also earned an invitation to compete at the eighth annual High School National Invite, hosted by Ultiworld and Competitive Ultimate Training.

The national tournament will take place June 12-13 at Pioneer Sports Park in Salem, Oregon.

CHS Ultimate has launched a GIVEBUTTER fundraiser (hhtps://bit.ly/CHS2Nationals) to help cover travel, lodging and tournament expenses.

Photo Courtesy of Dana Weinstein

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry