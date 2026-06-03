June 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Student run Beatfest rocks CHS MAP-Beatfest49-C

Student run Beatfest rocks CHS

June 2, 2026 3
Information session planned to explain the transition of sewer fee collection BLM-Jenny Mundell-C

Information session planned to explain the transition of sewer fee collection

June 2, 2026 5
Rep. McIver wants Delaney Hall closed IRV-LaMonica McIver-BW

Rep. McIver wants Delaney Hall closed

June 2, 2026 3
Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1

Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon

June 2, 2026 34

Related Stories

SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1
2 minutes read

Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon

Editor June 2, 2026 34
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament

Joe Ragozzino May 27, 2026 31
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS softball team begins quest for sectional title

Joe Ragozzino May 27, 2026 47
SOFT-MKA Sieger 100th hit1
1 minute read

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit

Editor May 27, 2026 49
SOFT-CHSvCALD4-C
3 minutes read

Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up

Joe Ragozzino May 19, 2026 71
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS track teams excel at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino May 19, 2026 85

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1 1

Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship

June 3, 2026 0
Belleville HS baseball team ends season, features several strong contributors BASE-BEL6 2

Belleville HS baseball team ends season, features several strong contributors

June 2, 2026 18
Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1 3

Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon

June 2, 2026 34
University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award B-LAX-Shawn Lyght 4

University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award

June 2, 2026 40

You may have missed

SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship

Editor June 3, 2026 0
MAP-Beatfest49-C
2 minutes read

Student run Beatfest rocks CHS

Editor June 2, 2026 3
BLM-Jenny Mundell-C
1 minute read

Information session planned to explain the transition of sewer fee collection

Editor June 2, 2026 5
IRV-LaMonica McIver-BW
4 minutes read

Rep. McIver wants Delaney Hall closed

Editor June 2, 2026 3