Student run Beatfest rocks CHS

Columbia High School’s all-student, student-run music festival Beatfest returned to Ritzer Field last week.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to actually run a concert,” said Principal Frank Sanchez. “They’ve been planning this all year. Plus it showcases student talent. Columbia has a rich tradition and you can see from what’s on stage, a very bright future.”

Music Technology and Theory Teacher Emily Vite oversaw the overall production but students in the Music Studio Club and the Music Industry Club did most of the preparation, setting up the stage and equipment and more than 40 students performed in 15 acts during the evening of Thursday, May 28.

The lineup of student acts included: Arrested Development (featuring Claire, Michael, and Abby); Esme Pilato; Jitney (featuring Alice, Violet and Ella); Road Dog (featuring Rosie, Caleb, Dani, and Harlow); Navo (with special guest Elan); Sun Jackson; DELTA (featuring Daniel, Phineas and Eamon); Zenobia (featuring Izzy, Ayla, Tyler, Jack, Susannah, and Sam); Pheasant (featuring Christian, Hunter, Ethan, and Nat); Palisade (featuring Lex, Val, Laila, and Finn); Ouroboros (featuring Brooklyn, Jack, Oliver, Leo, and Sam); Sockmouth (featuring Maya, Valencia, and Izzy); ANDREW (withTyler, Alex, Marlo, Abby, and Max); RTKROBBIE; and EternalXeno.

Beatfest is supported by the Columbia High School Music Parents Association. The funds raised by CHSMPA support a variety of CHS music program initiatives including new instruments, uniforms, transportation, and food. More than 600 students who participate in chorus, band, orchestra, and music technology benefit from the funds raised, according to the organization.

At Beatfest, students, family and friends set up blankets and chairs on the lawn for the show with some taking advantage of a food court set up for the event.

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