Information session planned to explain the transition of sewer fee collection

Bloomfield residents are invited to attend an upcoming in-person Mayor’s Information Session on the proposed Sewer Fee Collection Transition ordinance.

The session, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 1 Municipal Plaza, will also be streamed live on Facebook.com/BloomfieldTwpNJ and WBMA-TV. Registration is required: tinyurl.com/SEWERMTG

The proposed ordinance would change how sewer service charges are assessed by transitioning from the current flat-rate structure collected through property taxes to a combined flat-rate and usage-based system similar to water billing, according to a press release from the township.

The change is designed to create a fairer and more transparent system by aligning costs more closely with actual sewer usage rather than property value.

Under the current structure, residential taxpayers cover approximately 78% of the Township’s total sewer costs. The proposed system would reduce the residential share to approximately 37%, with the average household projected to save more than $100 annually, the release said.

During the session, Township officials will explain the proposal, review projected impacts for residents and businesses, and answer community questions ahead of the ordinance’s second reading, the release said.

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