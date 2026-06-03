Rep. McIver wants Delaney Hall closed

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver is calling for the closure of Delaney Hall.

“I’m hearing from advocates and families on the ground reports of ICE pepper spraying and beating detainees inside Delaney Hall,” McIver said. “I have seen the horrific conditions and spoken to those inside about the disgusting food, lack of medical care, and violent and unsanitary conditions as recently as this week.”

McIver, who represents Irvington in Congress, made her fourth visit last week to Delaney Hall, where protestors outside have begun to clash with law enforcement personnel.

“More ICE violence has never made a situation safer,” McIver said. “The only solution to stop the abuse at Delaney Hall and quell this terror nationwide is to shut down the facility and abolish ICE. We will keep standing up to this administration’s terror campaign and we will keep fighting for justice.”

McIver’s first visit to Delaney Hall led to the Trump administration bringing charges against her in connection with light, possibly incidental, contact with an ICE guard. Her second visit came on the heels of the death of Jean Wilson Brutus in ICE custody. Her third visit was following the release of the S.O.S. letter signed by 300 detainees.

The area surrounding Delaney Hall, a privately run ICE immigration detention facility, is currently under a mandatory 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly curfew.

Approximately 300 migrant detainees launched a hunger and labor strike to protest alleged inhumane conditions, including being served expired or contaminated food, a lack of air conditioning, and inadequate access to medical care.

Anti-ICE demonstrators and families of the detainees have held continuous protests and vigils along Doremus Avenue outside the facility. The demonstrations escalated as protesters threw projectiles, tore down barricades, and attempted to block ICE transport vehicles.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill ordered state police to establish designated protest zones in an effort to control the situation.

Dozens of protesters, however, have been arrested by State Police and local authorities on a variety of charges.

“Tonight, masked individuals at Delaney Hall attacked the barrier in the protected protest area and began aggressive and dangerous actions against Newark and New Jersey State Police (NJSP), including throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street,” Sherrill said in a statement. “These actions put both peaceful protestors and law enforcement in danger. The police were not in protective gear; they had been on location since early in the morning ensuring protestors and counter protestors had areas to exercise their rights safely. As these dangerous actions took place, additional support was needed to protect civilians and law enforcement.”

Sherrill said her top priority is public safety, and she is dedicated to protecting constitutional rights.

“I do not know why these individuals attacked or what they wanted to accomplish, but I refuse to let these dangerous actions detract from New Jersey’s dedication to ensuring public safety, keeping people safe from ICE, and that the people detained inside Delaney Hall are treated with dignity,” Sherrill said.

“While NJSP and Newark PD continue to keep the area secure, I once again urge everyone who shares these goals to work together to bring the temperature down,” Sherrill said.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Tuesday that the state had filed a lawsuit against The GEO Group, seeking full access to the facility. State health inspectors have not been allowed to visit the medical unit, sleeping areas, and bathing and toileting areas, according to the attorney general.

“GEO Group must allow our state’s health inspectors to conduct a full inspection of Delaney Hall. The reports of unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside Delaney Hall are extremely concerning, and GEO Group—like any other business and facility in New Jersey—must follow the law,” Davenport said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) issued a statement saying they are also involved, working alongside local supporters and stakeholders to ensure that the voices of residents are heard, respected, and acted upon. NAN continues to urge all supporters and participants to remain peaceful, disciplined, and resolute as this situation unfolds. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of this movement, and it must remain so, the statement said.

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