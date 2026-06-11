MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School senior Keira Monagle enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on June 3 at Pennsauken High School.

Monagle won the third-place medal in the girls 1,600-meter run in an Essex County-record time of 4 minutes, 51.63 seconds out of 20 runners.

The other girls competitors at the meet were junior Johanna Yarde and the 4×100-meter relay team. Yarde placed 25th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.22. The 4×100 relay team placed 15th out of 30 teams in 48.60.

Lucian Caracciolo, a junior, was the lone CHS boys competitor at the meet. He placed 14th in the javelin in his only event, tossing 172 feet, 1 inch, out of 29 competitors.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia HS Track and Field

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