West Orange HS girls flag football team finishes amazing season

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team enjoyed an amazing season.

The top-seeded Mountaineers reached the championship of the Super Football Conference’s South Division tournament, but lost in a heartbreaker to Bayonne 6-0 on June 2.

The Mountaineers finished the season with a stellar 14-2 record.

West Orange won its first nine games before losing to Ridgewood 31-14 on May 8.

The Mountaineers were one of the best teams in the state.

They posted shutouts in their first four games and eight of their first nine games. They finished with 11 shutouts.

Junior quarterback Elianna Denis led the offense. Junior Shanie Barino was the team’s top rusher. The top receivers were sophomore Olivia Masse, senior Nola Duncan, Barrino and senior Jazymne Nuguid. The top defenders were juniors Jacinya Garner, Luana Denardi Pereira, Danielle Selddon and Barrino.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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