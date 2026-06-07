Columbia HS girls lacrosse team boasts strong players this season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team lost at eighth-seeded Hillsborough 10-8 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament on May 28.

Freshman Lila Clammer had three goals and an assist, senior Maddie McKinstrie had two goals; junior Kira Abel, junior Nora D’Andrea and junior Amelia Burroughs each had a goal, sophomore Lucy Deiboldt had one assist and junior goalie Phoebe Perlman made five saves for the Cougars, who finished with a 6-13 record this season.

This season, Abel had 40 goals and 36 assists, Burroughs had 37 goals and 13 assists, senior Anabel MacGuire had 31 goals and 22 assists, McKinstrie had 26 goals and 5 assists, junior Daphne Zimmerman had 12 goals and 8 assists, Deiboldt had 19 goals and 8 assists, D’Andrea had 8 goals and 3 assists, and senior Emma Robinson had 6 goals and 4 assists.

Abel has 151 points for her career (78 goals and 73 assists), MacGuire finished with 215 points (117 goals and 98 assists), and Burroughs has 129 career points (88 goals and 31 assists).

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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