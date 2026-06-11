GLEN RIDGE — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team advanced to the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament with a 15-2 semifinal win over Kinnelon on June 4 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Senior Addison Townson and junior Claudia Brennan each had five goals and one assist. Sophomore Olivia Torrisi had two goals and two assists. Senior Cali Sweet had two goals. Senior Grace Sutton had one goal and four assists. Senior Audrey Medlar had six ground balls, Brennan had five GBs, freshman Paige McCormack and sophomore Bella Porawski each had three GBs, and Sweet had two GBs. Sophomore goalie Sydney Medlar made two saves.

The Ridgers won their fourth game in a row to improve to 12-8. They were scheduled to host No. 2 seed Mountain Lakes in the final on June 9 after press time. The winner will face the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional champion in the Group 1 state final on either June 12 or 13 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. Top-seeded Haddonfield hosted No. 2 seed Rumson-Fair Haven in the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional final on June 9. GRHS defeated Mountain Lakes 11-1 on May 20 at Mountain Lakes to start the current winning streak.

Last season, the Ridgers lost to Mountain Lakes 11-10 in the North Jersey, Group 1 sectional final.

In 2024, the Ridgers won the South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional title and then defeated Mountain Lakes to capture the Group 1 state championship to cap a 17-6 season. The Ridgers were South Jersey, Group 1 sectional runner-ups in 2022 and 2023. They won the North Jersey sectional title and were Group 1 state runner-up in 2021.

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