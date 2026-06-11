West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors, voted by the divisional coaches.

First team: seniors Madelyn Cancel and Chloe Chrobocinski.

Second team: senior Leilani Bird.

Honorable mention: senior Olivia Raines and sophomore Lilyn Chrobocinski.

Cancel batted .495 with 45 hits (29 singles, 9 doubles, 4 triples and 3 home runs), 28 RBIs, 44 runs, 14 walks and 10 stolen bases.

Chloe Chrobocinski batted .421 with 32 hits (13 singles, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs), 30 RBIs, 10 runs and 7 walks. She also had 5 sacrifice flies.

Bird batted .413 with 38 hits (17 singles, 9 doubles, 3 triples and 9 home runs), 43 RBIs, 37 runs, 12 walks and 7 stolen bases.

Raines batted .268 with 19 hits (10 singles, 7 doubles and 2 triples), 8 RBIs, 18 runs and 10 walks.

Lilyn Chrobocinski, the team’s top pitcher, had a 3.73 earned run average. In 154 innings pitched, she struck out 136 and walked 52.

In addition, Chloe Chrobocinski and Bird ended their careers as all-time leaders. Chloe had 161 hits and 158 RBIs, and Bird had 20 home runs and 149 runs, all program records.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, finished with a 16-11 record this season.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS head coach Michael Marini

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