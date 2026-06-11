Bloomfield HS track and field athletes excel at state Meetr of

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield High School junior Jo’elle Urdanivia rose to the occasion on the state’s biggest stage.

Urdanivia won the second-place medal in the boys discus at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions at Pennsauken High School on June 4.

Urdanvia threw a personal-best 183 feet, 8 inches in a field of 28 competitors. It marked Bloomfield’s best finish since 2003.

Urdanivia was ranked second in the meet after he won the Group 4 state title in the previous week.

At the Meet of Champions, Udanivia’s throw was edged out by senior Anthony Agnoli, a senior from Montville, who had a personal-best throw of 186-6 to win the competition.

“Jo’ell is aiming to break the Bloomfield school record of 191-11 set by Mike Gregorowicz in 2000, when he competes on June 18 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at the historic Franklin Field (University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia),” said BHS head coach Terry Iavarone.

Also at the Meet of Champions for BHS, the boys 4×100-meter relay team broke its own school record for the third time in succession, clocking 42.28 seconds, which was good enough for 11th place out of 25 schools.

The team was led off by senior captain Marcel Rosario, followed up by senior Jeremy Tejada, junior Aaron Varner on the third leg and anchored by junior Carlos Vega.

The quartet will run one more time at New Balance Outdoor Nationals in an attempt to lower their Bloomfield best time and crack into the 41-second range on June 20.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Track and Field

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