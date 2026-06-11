Italo Ramundo, 83, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2026.

Italy was born in Roccaspinalveti, Abruzzo, Italy on May 15, 1943. He moved to the United States when he was 27 years old, originally settling in Bloomfield, NJ, then moving to East Hanover and Basking Ridge. Italo worked in the family business, Willie’s Diner in Bloomfield, NJ, for over 25 years. He enjoyed his time working at the diner and talking with customers.

Italo also enjoyed spending time with family, especially during the holidays, playing cards, and joking around. He had a passion for soccer, especially his favorite teams, F.C. Internazionale Milano and the Italian National Team.

Italo is predeceased by his parents, Giovanni and Elodia Ramundo; his brother, Marco L. Ramundo, Sr.; and sister, Adelina Viggiano.

He is survived by his beloved brother, Corinto Ramundo and sister-in-law, Josephine Ramundo; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at LaMonica Funeral Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston, NJ. A Prayer Service will take place at 10:00 am at the funeral home, with a Committal to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

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