Belleville HS senior athletes announce college decisions
BELLEVILLE — Belleville High School honored several senior athletes during a ceremony announcing their college decisions.
The following athletes were honored:
- Roslyn Almodovar, Mercy University, girls soccer.
- Sean Walsh, baseball, Georgian Court University, baseball.
- Keith Greeley, Kean University, football.
- Victor Adams, Kean University, football.
- Uriah Vergara, Pace University, boys soccer.
Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics