Belleville HS baseball team ends season, features several strong contributors

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team finished with an 11-14 record after dropping a tough 5-3 decision to Union City in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 27. Belleville was seeded ninth, while Union City is the eighth seed.

The Bucs trailed 5-0 for most of the game after committing a few errors.

Junior Jake Gonzalez hit a three-run triple in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-3. “We managed to get two guys on in the seventh, but were unable to get them in,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

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Senior captain Sean Walsh pitched five strong innings without allowing an earned run for the Buccaneers, who finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 6-4 divisional record.

Walsh finished his career with 202 strikeouts and 99 hits. “Sean will certainly be missed,” said Sorce. “He was a competitor who rose up in the biggest moments. Sean was a four-year varsity player for us.”

The team’s other captain was Crismel Deleon, also a four-year starter.

“Crismel was our center fielder and always provided great defense,” said Sorce. “Sean and Crismel were both selected as First Team All–Colonial Division –.Sean as a pitcher and Crismel as an outfielder. Senior shortstop Marcos Atehortua was named a Second Team All–Colonial Division infielder. Junior catcher Nate Diaz was named Honorable Mention All–Colonial Division.”

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Belleville vs. Newark Academy (Essex Invitational semifinals, May 12, at Belleville)

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