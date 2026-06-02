Columbia HS Boys Ultimate team looking for help to get to nationals in Oregon

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School Boys Open Varsity Ultimate team has earned an invitation to compete at the eighth Annual High School National Invite (HSNI), hosted by Ultiworld and Competitive Ultimate Training (CUT).

The national tournament will take place June 12–13, at Pioneer Sports Park in Salem, Oregon, bringing together the top high school Ultimate teams from across the country.

The CHS Varsity roster includes 10 seniors, 8 juniors, and 5 sophomores who have demonstrated exceptional skill, teamwork, and dedication throughout the season.

CHS has one of the most historic and successful Ultimate programs in the nation, fielding three Open Division teams and one girls team, Sparkle Motion. Columbia High School is also recognized as the birthplace of Ultimate Frisbee, where the game was first played in a CHS parking lot in 1968.

Unlike most competitive sports, Ultimate is played without referees, requiring athletes to resolve disputes themselves through honesty, communication, and mutual respect.

Ultimate is also known for its commitment to inclusivity. The Official Rules of Ultimate for the Open Division place no restrictions on who may compete, allowing athletes of all gender identities to participate together on the field.

The HSNI invitation marks a major milestone for the hometown team, and CHS Ultimate has launched a GIVEBUTTER fundraiser (https://bit.ly/CHS2Nationals) to help cover travel, lodging, and tournament expenses for players and coaches.

Photo Courtesy of Dana Weinstein

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