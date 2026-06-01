June 1, 2026

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Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

June 1, 2026 43
Busy month of May at St. Peter’s in Belleville BEL-Peter May1-C

Busy month of May at St. Peter’s in Belleville

May 27, 2026 4
Sajle/Greco scholarship awarded to NHS Senior Chris Kovacs NUT-Greco Scholarship

Sajle/Greco scholarship awarded to NHS Senior Chris Kovacs

May 27, 2026 14
Nutley HS track teams excel, girls win Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division meet title LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS track teams excel, girls win Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division meet title

May 26, 2026 25

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LOCAL SPORTS

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2 1

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

June 1, 2026 43
University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award B-LAX-Shawn Lyght 2

University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award

May 30, 2026 5
Nutley HS baseball team advances to the state sectional semifinals BASE-NHSvWV 0011 3

Nutley HS baseball team advances to the state sectional semifinals

June 1, 2026 34
Sajle/Greco scholarship awarded to NHS Senior Chris Kovacs NUT-Greco Scholarship 4

Sajle/Greco scholarship awarded to NHS Senior Chris Kovacs

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