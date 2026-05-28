WEST ORANGE — Six baseball players and one softball player were honored during a college signing ceremony in the Library Media Center at West Orange High School on May 18, signaling the school’s continued growth and success in its baseball and softball programs.

Athletic director Stephan Zichella welcomed families, coaches and team members to the event, noting, “It’s pretty spectacular to have six baseball and one softball player signing this evening, and it’s due to the success of our teams.”

The West Orange High School softball team had a six-game winning streak to improve to 15-10 through May 16 with head coach Mike Marini and assistant coach Jeannie Kivlon. The baseball team is enjoying a strong season with an 18-8 record through May 22 under the guidance of head coach Tim Blumkin and assistant coaches Mike Falzarano and Daniel Krayton.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes and their recognition tonight,” said West Orange High School principal Oscar Guerrero. “I know it took a lot of effort on all your parts to get to this point, but I also want to congratulate the parents and coaches.”

Superintendent Hayden Moore attended the signing ceremony and addressed the student-athletes.

“Thank you for being fine examples of who we are as Mountaineers. You are not only doing this for your fellow high school students, but our younger athletes as well. You all possess great character, and help and support one another. You are going to do great things, but don’t forget where you came from.”

To the softball team members, he said, “Thank you for showing how we compete. I’m proud of you young ladies. You are not second to anyone.”

To the coaches, Moore said, “You are building programs and not teams, and I applaud all your hard work.”

Baseball players

Ethan Almengo – Brookdale Community College – planned major: business.

Michael Battle – Wilson College (Pa.), Divison 3 – planned major: computer science.

Jordan Jackson – Virginia State University, Division 2 – planned major: business.

Jack Pimm – Caldwell University, Division 2 – planned major: business.

Liam Ramos – Albright College (Pa.), Division 3 – major: undecided.

Jay Stevenson – Arcadia University (Pa.), Division 3 – planned major: business.

Softball player

Maddie Cancel – Bloomfield College (USCAA) – planned major: business.

“Besides our end-of0year awards, our signings are always one of my favorite evenings,” said Zichella.

The WOHS baseball team, seeded fourth, was scheduled to host No. 13 seed Kearny in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 27 after press time.

The winner will face either No. 5 Fair seed Lawn or No. 12 seed Clifton in the quarterfinals on May 29.

The WOHS softball team is seeded ninth in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. They were scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the first round on May 26 after press time. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Morris Knolls or No. 16 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on May 28.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming

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