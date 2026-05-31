Big guns endorse council candidates

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim (NJ-D), U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia (NJ 11th-D) and State Sen. Britnee Timberlake (D) drew a crowd of 150 on Saturday to Park United Methodist Church for an early voting rally and to endorse three township council candidates: Stefanie Santiago in Ward 1; Greg Babula, Ward 2 and Stef Bootwala, Ward 3.

Their opponents are, respectively, incumbent Rosalee Gonzales, Ward 1; Jason Martinez and Paul Bonica, Ward 2, an open seat, and incumbent Sarah Cruz, Ward 3. Ward 2 is open because Councilman Nick Joanow has announced his retirement. The rally was kicked off by Bloomfield Councilwoman Tracy Toller-Phillips who introduced Timberlake.

“Just listen to the news we hear about the rolling back of what our forefathers fought for,” Timberlake said. “I’ve been with you calling for justice for Patrick Thomas. People that remain silent, I’ll not endorse.”

Patrick Thomas is a Black Bloomfield firefighter who alleged the fire department discriminated against him.

Timberlake said she and Mejia worked together to raise the minimum wage. The state’s minimum wage was increased from $15.49 to $15.92, on Jan. 1.

“This is what happens when you take a stand,” she continued. “Our children will be proud of what we’re doing to protect their future. I want to serve with people who believe in that.”

Timberlake implored the audience to get out the vote, to vote for change and “for the future of our children.” She introduced Mejia.

“There’s not much to say,” Mejia started. “This is our government, We’re not troublemakers. So many people have checked out of participating in government.”

She was proud of her endorsements, she said, and Bloomfield would show the state how good government is done. She introduced Kim who received a standing ovation.

“I’m very happy to be here surrounded by decency,” he began. “These are dangerous times and I’ve always said, the opposite of democracy is apathy.”

No one is going to fight our fights for us, he said.

“I ask myself to find people to serve with integrity, who will serve people and not themselves or intimidate people,” he said. “This is ultimately delivering the government everyone deserves. There have been times when it was difficult to get our names on the ballot.”

Kim was referencing his successful 2025 lawsuit, when a member of the House of Representatives running for former Sen. Bob Menendez’s Senate seat, which redesigned New Jersey primary ballots from which voters make their selections.

Before Kim’s lawsuit, primary ballots emphasised candidates on a party line. According to a published article in Politico:

“The county line system gave political parties in all but two of the state’s 21 counties the power to help design primary ballots based on party endorsements. Party-backed candidates were grouped together while candidates without endorsements were displayed awkwardly or on obscure parts of the ballot. Getting the line could make or break a campaign.”

The current design groups candidates by the office they are seeking.

Upon leaving the church, the audience was exhorted to get out the vote.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry