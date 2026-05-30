Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team completed its season last week, defeating Montclair 144-155. The Pirates finished with a 14-3 record and captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the seventh time and the Essex County Tournament for the 21st time.

Against Montclair, they were led by sophomore Lukas Devries, 33; senior Nash DePaul, 36; senior Evan Frey, 37; senior Alex Ocejo, 38; and junior Matthew Toto, 39.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep

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