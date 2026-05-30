May 30, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5 BASE-SHP GNT4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5

May 27, 2026 21
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 36
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 80
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country

May 19, 2026 59

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3 GOLF-SHP team 1

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

May 27, 2026 4
Nutley HS baseball team advances to the state sectional semifinals BASE-NHSvSHP1 2

Nutley HS baseball team advances to the state sectional semifinals

May 30, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament

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Nutley HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament SOFT-NHSvBHS1 4

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