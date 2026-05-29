Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 12 seed Secaucus in the first round on May 26 after press time.

The winner will face either No. 4 seed Dayton or No. 13 seed Belvidere in the quarterfinals on May 28. The semifinals are June 2 and the final is June 4.

The Ridgers defeated New Providence 6-4 on May 20 on the road to improve to 12-9 on the season. Freshman Finley NIx had a single and two RBIs.

Freshman Charlotte Hogan had two singles.

Junior Fiona Loftus went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Junior Catie Buntrock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Junior Amelia Mikros allowed three hits and struck out two for the win.

Lily Mycka allowed three hits in four innings.

In earlier action, GRHS lost at Caldwell 1-0 on May 18.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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