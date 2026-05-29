May 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Man sentenced for death in Irvington IRV-Lando Marc-C

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Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion SOFT-BEL ECIT champs

Belleville HS softball team crowned Essex Invitational champion

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Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

May 29, 2026 20
Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up BASE-NHSvSHP12

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up

May 25, 2026 13

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament SOFT-NHSvBHS1 1

Nutley HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

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Columbia HS girls lacrosse team gears up for state tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

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West Orange HS flag football team reaches SFC South semis FLAG-WO4 4

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