Man sentenced for death in Irvington

A Newark man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the 2021 death of a woman in Irvington.

On Dec. 18, 2025, a jury found Lando Marc, 34, guilty of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and related offenses for the death of Jenny Philistin, 27, of Elizabeth, according to a statement from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The case was tried by Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells and Assistant Prosecutor Ibn Alston before Judge Verna G. Leath, who also presided over the sentencing.

At trial, prosecutors proved that on Dec. 9, 2021, Irvington police officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving two parties during a social gathering at a residence on Stuyvesant Avenue.

As officers approached, Marc attempted to flee by getting into his vehicle. Philistin followed him and jumped on the hood of Marc’s parked car to prevent him from driving away.

Marc sped away with the victim on the hood of his vehicle. He then ran a stop sign and proceeded the wrong way down a one-way street.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car, killing Philistin.

Marc fled the scene and remained at large for more than a month before surrendering to authorities on January 14, 2022.

“Jenny Philistin’s family will carry the consequences of the defendant’s actions for the rest of their lives. We hope this sentence brings them some measure of comfort as they continue to heal from this devasting loss,” Alston said.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

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