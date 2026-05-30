Nutley HS track teams excel, girls win Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division meet title

NUTLEY — The Nutley High School girls track and field team won the team title at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championships at Woodman Field in Montclair on May 2.

The following are their highlights:

Sophomore Ellie Oldak took second place in the 100-meter dash in 13.00 seconds.

Sophomore Havana Alvarez took first place in 26.67, junior Thea DeFabbio took fourth in 27.51 and junior Kayla Oliveras took fifth in 28.30 in the 200-meter dash.

Oldak was second in 1 minute, 01.93 seconds, and Alvarez was third in 1:01.99 in the 400-meter dash.

Junior Maia Gonzalez was second in 2:29.16 and senior Lara Hindistan was fifth in 2:33.31.

Senior Meya Ranges took first place in 5:210.65 and freshman Celena Ranges was sixth in z;54.80 in the 1,600-meter run.

Meya Ranges took first place in 11:31.05 and Celena Ranges was third in 12:44.59 in the 3,200-meter run.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Oliveras was fourth in 18.39 and sophomore Selmah Kantor was sixth in 18.50.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Natalia Kit was third in 1:14.89, Oliveras was fifth in 1:16.54 and Kantor was sixth in 1:17.18.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 4:19.25. In the high jump, senior Ava Iacona was third at 4 feet, 6 inches, and Alvarez was fourth, also at 4-6.

Alvarez won the long jump at 17-8.25 and Oldak was third at 15-9.5.

Sophomore Madelyn Mitschow was fifth at 30-10 and freshman Dylan Jasnowitz was sixth at 28-3 in the triple jump.

In the pole vault, Iacona was second at 8-6 and senior Isabella Fernandez was third at 7-0. In the javelin, senior Tessa Murray was fourth at 71-6, freshman Arabella Miller was fifth at 71-3 and freshman Naomi Gordon was sixth at 68-11.

Sophomore Katelyn Visotsky was sixth in the shot put at 25-4.

The following are the NHS boys’ highlights: Junior Marcus Durham was second at 42-8.5 and senior Muhammad Mughai was fourth at 38-1 in the triple jump.

Senior Nawfal Benali was third in 17.16 in the 110-meter hurdles and he took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.06.

Senior Sean Vilchez was third in the discus at 100-3.

In the javelin, senior Jaylyn Caraballo was third at 146-7 and senior Ethan Oliveira was fifth at 126-3.

Senior Santino Cundiff was fifth in the shot put at 39-10.

The NHS teams also enjoyed strong efforts at the Essex County championships at Woodman Field in Montclair, May 8-9.

On the girls’ side, Meya Ranges won the 3,200-meter run in 11:23.09 and she took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:17.31.

Alvarez won the long jump at 18-8. Oldak was fourth at 16-8.

Iacona took fifth in the pole vault at 8-0.

On the boys’ side, Durham took fourth in the triple jump at 43-5.5 and Caraballo was fourth in the javelin at 153-1.

The NHS boys and girls teams also enjoyed solid showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills High School in Washington.

The following are their highlights:

Girls

Alvarez took first place in the long jump at 18-5, out of 25 competitors. Sophomore Oldak took sixth place at 16-8.5 in the same event.

Iacona took second place in the pole vault at 9-0.

Oldak took third place in the 100-meter dash in 12.84 seconds and she took third place in the 400-meter dash in 58.97.

Meya Ranges took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 09.85 seconds.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fourth in 9:56.18.

Boys

Caraballo took third place in the javelin at 153-6.

Durham took fourth place in the triple jump at 44-3.75.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, at Northern Burlington.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry