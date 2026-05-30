Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team begins state title defense

GLEN RIDGE — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team received the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament and will host No. 13 seed Point Pleasant Boro in the first round on May 28. The winner will face either No. 5 seed New Providence or No. 12 seed Delaware Valley in the quarterfinals on June 1.

The semifinals are June 4 and the final is June 9. The top seed is Rumson-Fair Haven. Haddonfield is the No. 2 seed and Madison is the No. 3 seed.

The Ridgers defeated St. Peter’s Prep 13-7 on May 19 at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. Senior Jimmy Benson had four goals and two assists, senior JP Labadia had three goals and two assists and senior Carson Ross had two goals to lead Glen Ridge. Junior goalkeeper Keiller Goodwin made nine saves.

GRHS defeated Randolph 11-9 on May 21 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield to move to 13-6 on the season.

Labadia had four goals and one assist. Ross and freshman Matt Pereira each had two goals and one assist. Sophomore Aidan Kelly had two goals. Senior Stephen Grober had three assists. Benson had one goal and two assists. Goodwin made 12 saves. GRHS, under second-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, also is the reigning Group 1 state champion.

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