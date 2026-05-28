Talent showcase at Cleveland Street school

May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up BASE-NHSvSHP12

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up

May 25, 2026 1
Photo gallery: Irvington HS softball team enjoys good season SOFT-IHS 8393

Photo gallery: Irvington HS softball team enjoys good season

May 26, 2026 6
Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

May 28, 2026 7
Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit SOFT-MKA Sieger 100th hit1

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit

May 27, 2026 9

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up BASE-NHSvSHP12 1

Nutley HS baseball team is Greater Newark Tournament runner-up

May 25, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament

May 27, 2026 3
Columbia HS softball team begins quest for sectional title LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS softball team begins quest for sectional title

May 27, 2026 6
Photo gallery: Irvington HS softball team victorious to end good season SOFT-IHS 8393 4

Photo gallery: Irvington HS softball team victorious to end good season

May 28, 2026 9

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