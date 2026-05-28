Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 16 seed Indian Hills in the first round on May 27 after press time. The winner will face either No. 8 seed Ramsey or No. 9 seed Jefferson in the quarterfinals on June 1. The semifinals are June 4 and the final is June 9. Mountain Lakes is the No. 2 seed, Glen Rock is the No. 3 seed and Pequannock is the No. 4 seed.

The Ridgers won at Mountain Lakes 11-1 on May 20 to move to 9-8 on the season. Senior Addison Townson had four goals and two assists. Junior Claudia Brennan had four goals and one assist. Senior Grace Sutton had two goals and four assists and freshman Paige McCormack added one goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Medlar made one save.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost at Ridgewood 13-8 on May 18. Townson had three goals, and McCormack and Brennan each had two goals.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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