GLEN RIDGE — Junior Catie Buntrock went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI; freshman Charlotte Hogan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; and senior Annie Doud went 2-for-3 to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 10-4 home win over Verona on May 12 in a Super Essex Conference—Liberty Division game at Glenfield Park field.

Sophomore Cali Conomos had a single and two RBIs, and junior Amelia Mikros pitched a complete game and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts for the win.

The Ridgers defeated Elizabeth 7-6 on May 14 at home. Buntrock had a single and a solo home run and sophomore Eva Manna had a triple and three RBIs. Freshman Finley Nix and Hogan each had two walks.

Mikros pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

GRHS lost to West Essex 10-0 on May 16 in an SEC crossover divisional game at Glenfield Park field to move to an 11-8 record on the season. Junior Ella Bernstein and sophomore Grace Willoughby each had a single.

The fifth-seeded Ridgers will host No. 12 seed Secaucus in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Dayton or No. 13 seed Belvidere in teh quarterfinals on May 28.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry