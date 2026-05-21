West Orange HS flag football team is No. 1 seed, advances to SFC South quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE — The top-seeded West Orange High School girls flag football team, under head coach Andrew Mazurek, defeated No. 16 seed Irvington 47-8 in the first round of the Super Football Conference South playoffs on Tuesday, May 19.

Junior quarterback Elianna Denis completed 13 of 16 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Shanise Barrino rushed for 21 yards and one TD on two carries. Senior Jazmyne Nuguid (2 catches for 7 yards), junior Nyla Casey (1 catch for 5 yards), senior Jailee Samson (4 catches for 20 yards) and sophomore Olivia Masse (3 catches for 31 yards) each had a TD reception.

The Mountaineers, who improved to 12-1, will host No. 9 seed Jefferson in the quarterfinal round on Friday, May 22. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 seed Mount Olive and No. 12 seed Wayne Hills in the semifinals on Saturday, May 30.

After falling to Ridgewood on May 8 for its first loss of the season, the West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated Montclair and Mount St. Dominic to improve to 11-1.

Junior quarterback Elianna Denis completed 22 of 33 passes for 252 yards and three TDs to lead the Mountaineers to a 37-7 win at Montclair May 11. Masse had eight catches for 88 yards and a TD, senior Nola Duncan had eight catches for 77 yards and a TD, and jBarrino had four catches for 72 yards and a TD.

WOHS posted a 40-0 home win over Mount St. Dominic May 14. Denis was 26-of-33 passing for 283 yards and five TDs. Masse had 11 catches for 108 yards and two TDs, and Duncan had seven catches for 94 yards and two TDs. Junior Jacinya Garner had 12 pulls on defense.

Note: Duncan has been selected to play in the Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School Football Classic on June 20 at The College of New Jersey. The game features the top graduating seniors in flag football.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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