In the girls 800 meter run (from left): Caroline Ward (2:37.96, 12th of 40); Beatrice Reining (2:41.46, 15th) & Maddie Nichols (bkgd, center right, 23rd in 2:52.52)
GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams are shown competing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.
The girls 4×800-meter relay team took third place, qualifying for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on May 30.
Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School assistant track and field coach Christopher Troyano