GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams are shown competing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

The girls 4×800-meter relay team took third place, qualifying for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on May 30.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School assistant track and field coach Christopher Troyano

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