Bloomfield HS track teams impress at state sectional meet

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed stellar efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Livingston, Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

The boys team finished fourth in the team standings with 49.3 points among the 17 scoring teams. Hackensack was first with 109 points. The girls team finished seventh overall with 27 points among the 15 scoring teams. West Orange won the girls team title for the second straight season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia won the discus event to lead the boys team. He threw 177 feet, 9 inches.

The following are other BHS highlights:

Boys

In the shot put, senior Shane Fernandez took second place at 50-5, Urdanivia took third place at 50-1 and senior Jalen Gray was seventh at 45.5.5.

Junior Carlos Vega took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.54 seconds.

Senior Jon Zequa took fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes, 46.63 seconds.

Senior Jeremy Tejada took third place in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.72.

The 4×100-meter relay team was fourth in 43.28.

Senior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took sixth place in the high jump at 5-10.

Junior Said Diop took third place in the long jump at 21-4.25.

Sophomore Blake Harrison took fourth place in the pole vault at 10-6.

The 4×400-meter relay team was seventh in 3:28.83 and the 4×800 relay team was seventh in 8:20.39.

Girls

Junior Amira Nicholas took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.64. She took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.51.

Junior Inez Brewster took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 58.03. She also took sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:19.84.

The 4×100-meter relay team was sixth at 50.61.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fourth in 9:59.19.

Senior Thalia Bell took third in the shot put at 38.4.5 and senior Saharia Quamina was seventh at 33-11.

Sophomore Janelle Epitime was seventh in the triple jump at 33-10.5. Sophomore Hailey Pityinger was seventh in the javelin at 63-2.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIA’s Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield HS Track and Field

North 1, Group 4 state sectionals

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry