West Orange HS track standout Corbin Raston wins medals at state Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School senior Corbin Raston once again came away with medals on the state’s biggest stage.

Raston won the third-place medal in the girls 100-meter dash finals in 11.88 seconds and she won the fourth-place medal in the 200-meter dash in 24.19 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions at Pennsauken High School on June 3.

The top eight finishes in each event earned medals.

WOHS had other athletes who competed at the meet.

Sophomore Celeste Owens placed 13th in the girls 100-meter preliminaries in 12.47, though she did not advance to the finals. Owens also was 17th in the 200-meter dash in 24.99.

Senior Jasmyne Parker was 28th in the girls discus at 95 feet, 5 inches.

Junior Ethan Belle was 25th in the boys triple jump at 41-7.5.

Junior Clavens Pierre was 21st in the boys javelin at 160-5.

For Raston, it marked the third straight year that she earned multiple medals at the outdoor Meet of Champions.

In 2024, she took fourth place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Last spring, Raston won the fourth-place medal in the 100-meter dash in a school-record 11.80 and she won the fifth-place medal in the 200-meter dash.

This past winter at the indoor state Meet of Champions, Raston took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.07 and she took 10th in the 200-meter dash in 25.02.

At the 2025 indoor Meet of Champions, Raston was second in the 200-meter dash in 24.15 and she was seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.16.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Track and Field

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