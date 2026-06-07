West Orange HS softball team enjoys great season

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team enjoyed a great season.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, defeating Bloomfield and losing at Morris Knolls to finish with a 16-11 record.

Senior Leilani Bird went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead the ninth-seeded Mountaineers to a 7-6 upset win over eighth-seeded Bloomfield in the first round on May 26 at Bloomfield.

Senior Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, sophomore Mimi Deer went 2-for-3, and senior Olivia Jacobs and sophomore Leah Klimek each went 2-for-4.

Sophomore Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and no walks and striking out 10.

WOHS fell at top-seeded Morris Knolls 7-0 in the quarterfinal round on May 28. The loss ended their seven-game winning streak.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS head softball coach Michael Marini

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry