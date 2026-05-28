May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Legacy Boxing Club looking for a new location after warehouse fire destroys its home BOX-BLM Montalvo3

Legacy Boxing Club looking for a new location after warehouse fire destroys its home

May 27, 2026 23
East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

May 19, 2026 53
Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up SOFT-CHSvCALD4-C

Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up

May 19, 2026 48
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team set to begin state tourney title defense B-LAX-GR Florida

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team set to begin state tourney title defense

May 20, 2026 45

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LOCAL SPORTS

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit SOFT-MKA Sieger 100th hit1 1

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit

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BHS softball team is No. 8 seed in North 1, Group 4 tournament

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 3

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

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Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 4

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