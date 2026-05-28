BHS softball team is No. 8 seed in North 1, Group 4 tournament

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School softball team, seeded eighth, was scheduled to host No. 9 seed West Orange High School in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 26 after press time.

The winner will face either No. 1 seed Morris Knolls or No. 16 Hackensack in the quarterfinals on May 28.

The semifinals are June 2 and the final is June 4.

The Bengals entered the tournament with a 12-15 record.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry