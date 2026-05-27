Chamber honors excellence, service

The West Orange Chamber of Commerce held their annual Awards Dinner last week, honoring local business leaders, public officials, and community stakeholders with awards highlighting excellence and service to the community.

About 100 people attended the dinner held Thursday, May 21, at the Rock Spring Golf Club in the township.

West Orange Chamber of Commerce Event Chair Leslie Brown welcomed guests to the event and the Rev. Jim Ferry of Our Lady of Lourdes church gave an invocation

Chamber Executive Director Nichole Mariette opened the awards portion of the evening and introduced West Orange Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore who presented the Educator of the Year award to Darlene Berg, who is the district’s supervisor of mathematics for kindergarten through grade five.

“I can honestly say I have witnessed someone who gave their heart and soul to West Orange,” Moore said of Berg. “Darlene, you are ensuring a bright future for all of our students.”

Berg thanked the chamber and Moore for the award.

“To give my heart and soul to this community is easy,” Berg said. “We have such exceptional teachers in our district.”

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to West Orange High School Junior Melanie Marrero in recognition of her business, strawberrybymell.

“This is possibly one of my biggest achievements because I did it all by myself,” Marrero said after accepting her award.

Police Chief Matt Feula introduced the Police Officer of the Year, Officer Shane Cooney.

Cooney was born in Ogallala, Nebraska and played basketball at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He was hired by the WOPD in 2020, is in the Patrol Division and serves as a training officer. He is a Trustee of the West Orange PBA and also serves in the Army National Guard.

Cooney recently spent 10 months deployed in Somalia, according to Feula, who said that Cooney’s dedication to help others is evident.

“He was surely missed” while he was deployed, Feula said. “We were very happy to have him return and put on the West Orange uniform.”

Cooney thanked the chief, the chamber and his family, including his in-laws, as he accepted the award.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award because the truth is there are many officers deserving of this honor,” Cooney said.

Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio announced the Firefighter of the Year award was being given to Firefighter James Bette.

“They say firefighter is a team sport and Jimmy is an MVP,” Vecchio said. “He is resourceful, proactive and professional. Jimmy is a go to guy.”

Bette said he was honored to receive the award.

“Everyone in the department is a true professional and I couldn’t do anything without them,” Bette said.

Roger Schneider, owner of Schneider Hardware, presented the Business of the Year Award to Tezeta “Tez” Roro for her business, YourTopia Realty Partners, which specializes in local residential sales, luxury new construction, and relocation.

“Tez Roro has made significant contributions not just to the chamber but to the community,” Schneider said.

After accepting the award, Roro talked about the journey that had led her to the place she is in now. She was born in Ethiopia, her father died when she was in seventh grade, resulting in her becoming a de facto second parent to a younger sibling. The family moved to East Orange and she eventually went on to college and beyond, having great mentors along the way, she said. Her family, including her mother, joined her at the event.

Dr. Ron Silikovitz, chamber president, presented the Community Organization of the Year award to the West Orange Arts Council. Silikovitz talked about all of the programs the organization has and its value to the community.

“We all learn from and appreciate local artists,” Silikovitz said.

Patricia Mitrano, chair of the WOAC Board, accepted the award. She talked about how the organization was formed 25 years ago to build up an arts presence in the township, that art creates connections and that sometimes organizations like the WOAC face challenges.

“This award will help elevate our mission,” she said.

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