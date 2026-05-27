May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Chamber honors excellence, service WO-Chamber Awards15-C

Chamber honors excellence, service

May 27, 2026 9
Photo gallery: Duck Races in Maplewood’s Memorial park MAP-Duck Race53-C

Photo gallery: Duck Races in Maplewood’s Memorial park

May 27, 2026 13
HANDS celebrates community leaders and 40th anniversary EO-Hands Awards17-C

HANDS celebrates community leaders and 40th anniversary

May 20, 2026 40
PHOTO GALLERY: Springfield Avenue celebrates Mayfest MAP-Mayfest30-C

PHOTO GALLERY: Springfield Avenue celebrates Mayfest

May 20, 2026 74

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

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Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

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Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 36
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

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