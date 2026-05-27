May 28, 2026

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UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 66
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country

May 19, 2026 52
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3 LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3

May 19, 2026 35
Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title BASE-SHP GNT

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

May 19, 2026 74

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 12
Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 23
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 37
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 66

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