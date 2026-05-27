Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two matches last week to raise its record to 11-7, winning six games in a row. On Tuesday, May 19, they defeated West Essex 14-4. Seniors Owen Dunleavy and Quinlan Oakes each scored two goals, while the following scored one goal each: seniors A.J. Mack, Drew Merklinger, Lucas Angel, Christian Cooper, Michael Hug and Bryce Pfeffer; and juniors Derek Sabel, Liam Peterson and Zeke Freijomil. At the faceoff X, Angel won 8 of 9, junior Josh Grannum was 8 of 8, and senior Michael Scurti was 4 of 4. Senior goalie Brennan Lyons had four saves.

On Friday, May 22, the Pirates travelled to Gladstone to take on Gill St. Bernard’s and defeated them 15-6. Dunleavy scored three goals. Junior Jack Merklinger also scored three goals with five assists and he picked up six ground balls. The other goal scorers were Drew Merklinger, Angel, Oakes, Pfeffer, Christian, Mack, juniors Hunter Nowack and Jagger Zemachson; and sophomore Grady Paltos. At the faceoff X, Angel was 6 of 9 and Scurti was 6 of 10. Lyons had eight saves.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the Pirates No. 1 in the Non-Public state tournament bracket. SHP will face the winner of Morristown–Beard and St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at a date and time to be announced.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

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