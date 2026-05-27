May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

May 19, 2026 44
Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up SOFT-CHSvCALD4-C

Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up

May 19, 2026 43
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team set to begin state tourney title defense B-LAX-GR Florida

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team set to begin state tourney title defense

May 20, 2026 41
Columbia HS track teams excel at sectionals LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS track teams excel at sectionals

May 19, 2026 58

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

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Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 18
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

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UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

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