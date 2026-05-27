Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month

MAPLEWOOD — An extensive slate of Pride-related activities is planned for June.

This year’s theme is “Love More, Love Loudly” and at its center is joy, visibility, solidarity, and the power of showing up for one another, according to a press release from the township.

Through art, celebration, advocacy, and community connection, Out in MAPSO 2026 invites residents and visitors to lead with compassion, embrace authenticity, and love boldly throughout Pride Month and beyond, the release said.

The 2026 calendar features a lineup of inclusive events, including the Pride Proclamation on June 3, the MAPSO Pride Flag Raising on June 4, the Lavender Graduation and MAPSO Lavender Ball on June 6, the Youth Pride Picnic at the Gazebo on June 7, and the North Jersey Pride Festival on June 7.

Throughout the month, audiences can also enjoy theater performances, outdoor celebrations, athletic events, family-friendly programming, and community gatherings that highlight the creativity, resilience, and diversity of LGBTQIA+ voices, the release said.

“If we just look out for one another and pull each other up, we can get through anything — love more, love louder,” said Township Committeeman Dean Dafis. “We’re proud, we will remain visible, our joy is our resistance.”

The following are highlights of the Out in MAPSO lineup:

Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., PRIDE Proclamation at Maplewood Town Hall

Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m. — MAPSO Flag Raising at Maplewood Town Hall

Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m. — MAPSO Lavender Graduation at Columbia High School (CHS) Auditorium

Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. — MAPSO Lavender Ball at The Woodland, Maplewood

Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. — North Jersey Pride Run at Grove Park, South Orange

Sunday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m. — Youth Pride Picnic at The Gazebo, Springfield Ave., Maplewood.

Friday, June 12, 7 p.m. — PRIDE Under the Stars at Spiotta Park

Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m. — Opening Reception: “Troublemakers” by Deric Carner at The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center

Sunday, June 14, 12 noon — North Jersey Pride Festival at Maplewood Memorial Park

Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 — “Psycho Beach Party,” an interACT Theatre Production at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry