Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month

May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 13
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 32
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs Junior Bengals

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

May 20, 2026 51
Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan MAP-Sullivan Election-C

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan

May 20, 2026 101

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 6
Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 13
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

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UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 63

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