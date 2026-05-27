Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

BLOOMFIELD — Though he won’t be coaching the Bloomfield High School baseball team anymore, Mike Policastro will always be a Bloomfield guy.

Policastro, a 1989 BHS graduate and star baseball player for the Bengals, coached his final game for the BHS baseball team, when the Bengals defeated Newark Academy 6-1 on May 22 to end the season on a three-game winning streak and a final record of 7-20.

Policastro served as the Bengals head coach for 20 years. In 19 seasons – the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID–19 pandemic – Policastro guided the Bengals to five New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state sectional tournament finals appearances, including his first two years at the helm in 2007 and 2008. The Bengals won the sectional title in 2008.

Policastro, who previously was the head coach at Manchester Regional and Saddle Brook, accumulated a total of 315 career victories, including 264 career wins at Bloomfield.

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Policastro, who will continue to serve as a teacher at BHS, also guided the Bengals to the 2022 Greater Newark Tournament final. The GNT is considered the Essex County tournament.

Policastro’s passion for Bloomfield baseball has been reflected in many ways, including in the summer in which he has directed annual youth baseball camp at Bloomfield Middle School field, home of the high school team, ever since he took over as BHS head coach. The camp is held for three weeks every July.

In a statement posted to his Facebook account, Policastro wrote, “My deepest thanks to Bloomfield High School Baseball for an incredible 20-year journey. This time has been filled with unforgettable memories, numerous victories and some really tough losses. But above all, it has resulted in a lifetime of meaningful friendships, not just on the field, but in the community as well. I want to extend my gratitude to my dedicated current and former players, and my exceptional assistant coaches during my 20 years: Steve Tice, Mark Amato, Mike Aldiero, Sean Downey, Zac Dearwater, Allen Wannat, Rob Reboa, Andy Cupolo, Tommy Petrillo, Kevin Miller, Liam Penberthy (two stints), Mike Bruno, Joe Azzolino, Rich Adams, Mike Carter Jr. and Danny Marroquin. Your commitment and effort are the true foundations of our success. While I may not be finishing this chapter exactly as I envisioned back in 2007, I look back with zero regrets on a fantastic run. Once a Bengal, always a Bengal!”

BHS career highlights (2007-2026):

264 career victories.

Five seasons with 20 or more wins.

Conference divisional titles in 2007, 2008, 2019 and 2023.

GNT semifinalist (2008) and finals runner-up (2022).

Appeared in five state sectional championship games (2007, 2008, 2014, 2019 and 2023).

2008 North 1, Group 4 state sectional champions and North, Group 4 state runner-up.

Sent 73 athletes in advancing to play college baseball.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Policastro

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