May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month MAP-Pride Fest11-C

Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month

May 27, 2026 21
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 37
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs Junior Bengals

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

May 20, 2026 53
Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan MAP-Sullivan Election-C

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan

May 20, 2026 104

Related Stories

B-VOLLEY-BHSvBEL2
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team triumphs

Joe Ragozzino May 20, 2026 57
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

1996 Bloomfield HS baseball team honored

Joe Ragozzino May 20, 2026 43
SOFT-BHSvBEL1
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team rolls to victories

Joe Ragozzino May 20, 2026 38
Junior Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

Editor May 20, 2026 53
TRACK-BHSsectionals2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS track teams impress at state sectional meet

Joe Ragozzino May 20, 2026 47
FLAG-BHSvBayonne1
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls flag football team enjoys successful first season

Joe Ragozzino May 20, 2026 35

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 11
Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 23
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 37
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 66

You may have missed

WO-Chamber Awards15-C
4 minutes read

Chamber honors excellence, service

Joe Ungaro May 27, 2026 9
MAP-Committee Race2-C
6 minutes read

Candidates make their case for office in Maplewood

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 27, 2026 12
MAP-Duck Race53-C
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Duck Races in Maplewood’s Memorial park

Joe Ungaro May 27, 2026 13
MAP-Pride Fest11-C
2 minutes read

Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month

Editor May 27, 2026 21