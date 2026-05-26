Nancy N. Farley, 94, of West Orange, NJ, died in the early morning of May 23rd, 2026, in her home. She was born Anne Niessen Meyer on April 23rd, 1932, to Mr. and Mrs. John Andrew Meyer in Philadelphia. She grew up in Jenkintown PA.

Nancy had fond memories of childhood summers spent at Camp Tegawitha, a sleep-away camp for girls in the Pocono Mountains.

She graduated from Georgetown Visitation Junior College in Washington DC. She loved her time in Washington and made many close friends.

In a generation where women were expected to marry young and have children, she instead sought new adventures and drove across the country to California in search of the American dream. She lived in Manhattan Beach and then Brentwood for many years, doing some modeling and secretarial work before landing her favorite job at the Alumni Office at UCLA.

She did eventually return to the east coast and married Thomas R. Farley on October 31st, 1964. She was a member of the Essex County Country Club in West Orange from 1967 until her death.

Her long, healthy, vibrant life can be attributed to gardening, having her hands in the earth, planting, pruning, weeding. She was convinced that it benefitted her mental and physical health.

She was a long-time member of the Garden Club of the Oranges which later merged with the Short Hills Garden Club, and a member of the Garden Club of America (GCA). She received awards for achievement in horticulture, civic beautification, floral design, and environmental education.

It was her philanthropy and volunteer work in the 1908 Greenhouse at the Thomas Edison Glenmont Estate in Llewellyn Park for which she was most proud. Her favorite was the Rose Room where she spent countless hours taking care of Mina Miller Edison’s roses, preserving living descendants and historical varietals. Nancy was instrumental in garnering funding from the GCA to restore and maintain the greenhouse, an ongoing project. The National Park Service honored her for her service and dedication.

Her grandson, Aidhan, brought her much joy in her later life. Most recently, over long-distance calls to Los Angeles, she was always eager to hear about his theatre and film projects.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Meghan Farley Astrachan (Isaac-Daniel), and her grandson, Aidhan Farley Astrachan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Anne Michell Farley, her husband, Thomas R. Farley, her sister, Madelon M. Barnard, and her brother, John A. Meyer Jr.

Visitation will be held at the Dangler Funeral Home, 340 Main Street, West Orange, NJ, on Thursday May 28th, from 3 to 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, 44 Benvenue Avenue, West Orange, NJ, on Friday May 29th at 10am, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Nancy N. Farley to the Short Hills Garden Club, PO Box 182, Short Hills, NJ 07078 with funds directed to the Thomas Edison Greenhouse. (Zelle:

shorthillsgardenclub@gmail.com)

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