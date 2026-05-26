Nancy N. Farley

May 26, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 19
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 2

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 54
East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional 3

East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

May 19, 2026 32
Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up SOFT-CHSvCALD4-C 4

Columbia HS softball team is Essex County Tournament runner-up

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