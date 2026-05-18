Lisa M. Castellano, 58, of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026. She was born on June 24, 1967 to William Byrne and the late Eileen Byrne. She was the sister of the late April Byrne and Jennifer Distefano. She was the mother of the late Nichole Castellano. She was the partner to the late Evelio A. Dominguez. She is survived by her father William Byrne, her daughter Gianna Dominguez, her brother in law Domenic DiStefano, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. She had a passion for esthetics when she was younger but spent most of her time being a wonderful mother at home and enjoying simpler things in life such as delicious desserts, trinkets and lots of laughter. Despite her struggle to breathe, it never stopped her from talking your ear off. She was the light in a dark room and always kept a childlike whimsy. She will genuinely be missed forever. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Lisa are invited to O’Boyle’s Funeral home located at 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 from 11am to 1pm to celebrate her life. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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