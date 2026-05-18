Lisa M Castellano

May 18, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night BASE-BEL13 1

Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night

May 18, 2026 9
Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame FOOT-CHS Mobley1 2

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame

May 13, 2026 18
CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

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Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

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