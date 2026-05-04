Frances A. Sheridan, 63 years of age, Bloomfield, New Jersey. Passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Surrounded by family, bound by deep love. Born on September 26, 1962, in Paterson, New Jersey, to parents Michael and Edna Sheridan. She was also preceded in death by her cherished siblings, Theresa and Denise, whom she loved dearly. Frances gave her life to service others, working tirelessly with empathy, compassion, and a generous heart to provide comfort, support, and a better life for everyone she loved. Survived by brother Michael, sisters Shawn, Andrea, Lois, Bernie, nieces and nephews Alexandria, Michaela, Mark, and Chet. In Lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Frances’ memory to carry forward her spirit of service, compassion, and care for others.

Friends and Relatives are invited to attend the Funeral, on Wednesday, May 6th at Sacred Heart Church Bloomfield at 10:15am. Visiting will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 4-8pm at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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