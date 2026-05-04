Frances A. Sheridan

May 4, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week

May 3, 2026 13
Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

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West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 6-0 FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino 3

West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 6-0

April 29, 2026 26
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Weequahic TRACK-GR 04.21d 4

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Weequahic

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