Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team went 2-1 for the week to move to a 7-7 record.

The Bucs defeated Central 16-2 on Monday, April 27, in Newark. Senior Edwin Velazquez pitched a complete game.

“Edwin is stepping up and should provide us with meaningful innings in the second half of the season,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

The 17th-seeded Bucs lost a 1-0 heartbreaking game to 16th-seeded Barringer in the Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round on Wednesday, April 29. Senior Sean Walsh pitched outstandingly for Belleville. He threw six innings with 12 strikeouts and only one walk. He allowed two singles in the first inning. “Barringer got an unearned run in the first and unfortunately we never got on the board. This was a tough loss but it’s a loss that we need to learn from,” said Sorce.

The Bucs bounced back on Saturday, May 2, with a big home win over a 12-4 Hoboken team. Belleville won 3-0, behind a complete-game shutout from senior Jordan Armstrong.

“Just like Sean on Wednesday, Jordan was great,” said Sorce. “He had great command and pitched with confidence.”

The Bucs have a busy week. They will host Lodi on Monday, May 4. Walsh will get the start on the mound.

The Bucs will host North Star Academy in an Essex County Invitational Tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday, May 6. Junior Mike Noboa will get the start.

Belleville will visit Fair Lawn on Thursday, May 7, and visit Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, May 8.

“The pitching for Thursday and Friday will be decided after we see how the early part of the week goes,” said Sorce.

If the Bucs advance to the ECIT semifinals on Saturday, May 9, Walsh will get the start.

“We’re at the point in our season where we need to take a step forward and string together some wins,” said Sorce. “I have a lot of confidence in these guys; they’ve learned from tough losses and are ready to take the next step.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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