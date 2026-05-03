Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE — A couple of Seton Hall Prep track and field relay teams participated in the 130th Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The 4×100-meter relay team ran a 44.26 in its heat, which placed them 15th. The members of the team were junior Cadel Barilford-Stocking, sophomore Brady Goodwin, freshman Kellen Younker and junior Aaron Morrison.

The 4×400-meter relay team ran a 3:24.11, which was third in their heat, which earned them a medal. The members were seniors Preston Townsend, Logan Barnett, Sebastian Studzinski and Sean Torres.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry