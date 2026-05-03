May 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

April 29, 2026 11
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins B-LAX-SHPvCald1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins

April 29, 2026 21
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark BASE-SHPvMillburn1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

April 29, 2026 36
Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

April 22, 2026 72

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

April 29, 2026 1
West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 6-0 FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino 2

West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 6-0

April 29, 2026 12
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Weequahic TRACK-GR 04.21d 3

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Weequahic

April 29, 2026 15
Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP 4

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

April 29, 2026 11

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